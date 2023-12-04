How to counter the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter 5

One of several new additions to a stacked Fortnite Chapter Five launch is the new Ballistic Shield item. After running into a player using it for the first time, you’re likely asking yourself (and us) how you can counter it.

The Ballistic Shield is a handheld shield that a player can run and move with, covering the majority of the player’s body and equipping them with a small pistol. When the Ballistic Shield is in your hands, it’s best use is providing mobile cover and damage reduction while you charge down a mid to long-range enemy. It also has a charge that can be used to slam an enemy off a high ledge or cliff.

In a 1v1 scenario, facing an enemy with a Ballistic Shield head on can be quite the challenge. But after running into a few across some games of Zero Build, we’ve put together some things you can try.

Best methods for countering the Ballistic Shield in Fortnite Chapter Five

Just break it

It’s amazing how quickly the Ballistic Shield actually “breaks” against a high fire rate weapon. The Ballistic Shield technically has unlimited durability, but that doesn’t mean that a player can keep it up forever. After taking enough damage, the Ballistic Shield will “break,” opening up whoever was using it to direct damage and stunning them. The first time I used it myself, a single uncommon SMG clip stunned me and got me killed. Just shoot it.

Tip: SMGs in general, or any weapon with a high, automatic fire rate, are the best for breaking a Ballistic Shield.

Shooting from behind

An obvious solution, but the Ballistic Shield doesn’t provide any cover to an enemy’s rear, so if you’re able to get behind your enemy, there’s nothing to stop you from damaging them. You can either wait until another enemy engages the Ballistic Shield wielder, or use buildings/movement to get behind them.

Explosives

That shield won’t protect the player from an explosion, and new thrown items like the Shield Breaker EMP and the Cluster Clinger can do plenty of damage that the Ballistic Shield can’t defend against. The Cluster Clinger in particular seems to be very effective, as are map items like gas cans that explode when shot at.

“Jump and Pump”

Quick movements and shotgun proficiency has been a tried-and-true concept for Fortnite players at any level against virtually any opponent, and it works well against the Ballistic Shield just as well. Jumping up and down while using the shotgun will force the Ballistic Shield user to move his shield up and down, and should eventually grant you an opening to do some direct damage.

Aim at what they give you

The downside of the Ballistic Shield is that there is inevitably going to be something exposed, and not just the rear. When a Ballistic Shield user is standing up straight, their legs are exposed, and if they crouch to cover their legs, they expose their head a bit. Even with no explosives, up close, and without a broken shotgun, there’s still an opportunity to win a 1v1 against a Ballistic Shield user if your aim is solid.