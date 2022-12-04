Fortnite is one of the hottest battle royale games out right now thanks to its constant influx of content each season. With Chapter Three ending after only a year, many players are eager to see what the next season has in store. As per usual, players are able to complete weekly challenges to earn experience toward the battle pass.

With each new season, these weekly quests often serve as a way to invite players to try out the new weapons, features, or locations in the game. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete the weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.

All weekly challenges in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one

Each week will provide new opportunities to earn experience all the way through the end of the season sometime in early 2023.

Week zero

In the first few days of Chapter Four, season one, players will become familiar with this new island and the weapons that have spawned on it. Some rewards include a sword and a banner emoticon.

Land on the new Island

Visit The Citadel, Anvil Square, and Shattered Slabs

Search Oathbound Chests

Collect a Shockwave Hammer and Ex-Caliber Rifle

Activate augments

Land at Hot Spots

Eliminate opponents

In the coming weeks, players can likely expect more quests as the island tries to recover from the Fracture event. This is also Fortnite‘s winter season, so players can likely expect a return from the Santa-like character Sgt. Winter and his holiday celebration. This will provide players with more opportunities to earn rewards during the limited-time event.