How to complete the Fortnite Chapter 2 Motorboat time trial

The latest mission for Fortnite Chapter Two, season one, Chaos Rising, is now available.

Every week, a mission is released that includes 11 different challenges for Fortnite players to complete and earn in-game rewards and XP. One of this week’s challenges tasks players with completing one out of the four Motorboat time trials that are located around the Chapter Two map.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

The first, and easiest, time trial is located in between Frenzy Farm and Salty Springs, near the middle island.

Misty Meadows hosts the second time trial. It can be located at the mouth of the river in the middle of the POI.

The third trial is located directly to the east of Slurpy Swamps on the sidewalk.

The last time trial can be found to the east of Pleasant Park near the shore islands. This location is a bit out of the way, so we suggest trying any of the other trials.

Once players complete one Motorboat trial, they’ll be done with this challenge and earn their in-game XP.

The next season of Fortnite Chapter Two isn’t expected to launch until February 2020, so players have plenty of time to finish their missions.