How to complete MrBeasts Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite

Mr. Beast has finally made his way into Fortnite, finally earning himself a skin that pays homage to the brand. That’s not all though, as the content creator will also be hosting a competition in the game that will award the players with $1 million if they are able to win the competition with the most Score at the end of the event on Dec. 17.

Players will only have three hours for the competition, but the level will likely remain to allow players to complete the quests before they run out. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to complete MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite.

How to finish the Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite

In Mr. Beast’s unique competition level, players will compete in a game show-like format to try and earn the most points as they can, called Score for this level. To complete the Mr. Beast Extreme Survival Quests, you’ll need to play the level with the Island Code “7990-6907-8565” until you’ve reached the required Score.

To complete the quests, you’ll need the following Scores in the level to get these rewards:

Mr. Beast Gaming icon – Score 35,000 points on the level

– Score 35,000 points on the level Mr. Beast Extreme Survival loading screen – Score 70,000 points on the level

– Score 70,000 points on the level Mr. Beast Umbrella – Be in the top 100,000 competitors during the event

Players who are able to compete during the event have a decent chance of at least walking away with an umbrella if they’re able to compete to the best of their ability. Others will earn some free rewards just by playing on the level, whether it be during the competition or not.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to finish MrBeast’s Extreme Surivvial Quests in Fortnite Chapter Four, season one.