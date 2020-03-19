How to complete Meowscles’ Mischief challenges in Fortnite

Ten new Meowscles’ Mischief battle pass challenges are now available for Fortnite players to complete, along with the Meowscles cinematic and room. There are also 10 more challenges for Meowscles’ Mischief that will be unlocked next week.

Players who own the battle pass can complete all 20 challenges to unlock special skin options for Agent Meowscles, gain season XP, and earn battle pass levels. Here are the new challenges and how to complete them.

Visit Coral Cove, Stack Shack, and Crash Site without swimming in a single match

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Aaron Alford

This challenge is pretty straightforward. You must visit (listed from north to south) Coral Cove, Crash Site, and Stack Shack without swimming between them. You can try building, grab a boat, or pick up one of those new helicopters to traverse the treacherous waters.

Search chests at Misty Meadows or Salty Springs (10 chests)

This is a standard chest discovery challenge. All you have to do to get credit for this one is drop into Salty Springs or Misty Meadows. After a few games dropping into either location, you’ll have this challenge checked off easily.

Visit Shipwreck Cove, Yacht, and Flopper Pond

This challenge has players seeking out three locations that aren’t listed on the map. Here’s a handy map where we marked each location.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Aaron Alford

The yacht is, of course, Meowscles’ lair in the top right-hand corner of the map. Flopper Pond is located just east of Holly Hedges. The Shipwreck Cove is located in the southeast of the map, where few players drop because there’s almost nothing there.

Deal damage to players using Miniguns (400 damage)

This challenge is self-explanatory. If you’re having trouble finding a minigun, dropping into the grotto can be helpful since Agent Brutus carries a legendary minigun that you can take from him, assuming he doesn’t gun you down first.

This challenge might take a couple of attempts since the minigun is pretty situational and this challenge requires you to deal 400 total damage to players. This might be a good challenge to try in one of the big team battle modes since you’re able to respawn and keep your weapons when you die.

Kick a soccer ball 100 meters

There’s nothing to say about this one. Kick a soccer ball 100 meters to receive 40,000 season XP.

Deal damage to henchmen with pickaxes (100 damage)

You must face the fearsome AI henchmen, who tend to either miss every shot or laser you down in half a second. At least you only have to do 100 damage. You can complete this challenge by attacking downed henchmen, so you won’t need to charge at an armed henchman with just your pickaxe.

Survive a fall from at least five stories high (nine times)

The easiest way to complete this challenge is to simply build up six ramps and then jump and take the fall damage without dying. You’ll have to do this nine times. Based on some primitive tests, jumping into the water or off a zipline didn’t seem to register. It might require you to take fall damage to count and even that was finicky.

Eliminate players with Assault Rifles from at least 50 meters

This challenge isn’t too difficult, but if you’re struggling, try it out in Team Rumble. Players don’t build or turtle in Team Rumble the way they do in standard battle royale matches.

Deal damage to players while using Creepin Cardboard (200 damage)

This challenge requires you to channel your inner solid snake. The best way to complete this challenge is to drop into a crowded Agent lair, grab a gun, and find a box. If you drop into The Agency in the middle of the map, there will be plenty of players to kill. Next to The Agency outdoor phone booth, there’s always a box available. From there, simply be patient and sneaky to complete the challenge.

Consume fish to gain health or shields (400 health)

Looks like it’s fishing time. Grab a fishing pole or harpoon gun, take some damage, and eat some fish.

More challenges for Meowscles will unlock next week. Until then, good luck completing this week’s portion of the challenges.