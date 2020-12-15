How to complete all Fortnite Spy Within challenges | Dot Esports

When you team up with Marvel for a season, it may be hard for the next one to step out of its shadow. This wasn’t the case for Epic Games, though, since the developer introduced the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda to kick off Chapter Two, season five.

With more elite hunters set to join the fray throughout the season, Epic also added a new limited-time game mode (LTM) named The Spy Within in today’s patch. There will be more than a few Spy Within maps that will rotate throughout the event. Each Spy Within map was created by one of the most well-known custom map creators in Fortnite. The list includes names like DolphinDom, KKSlider, and Bunni_.

A handful of new challenges were also added to the quest log, allowing players to grind battle pass XP while enjoying the new game mode.

Though some of these tasks are relatively straightforward, others may require you to spend some more time in the game mode. Here’s how you can complete all the Spy Within challenges in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five.

How can you complete all Spy Within challenges in Fortnite Chapter Two, season five?

There are a total of four Spy Within quests available as of now. The first task requires you to complete all of the available Spy Within challenges.

Don’t let the Creative tag at the beginning of the quests fool you since you’ll just need to join a Spy Within playlist.

The first of the blue/rare quests will ask you to play five Spy Within matches, which you’ll quickly get done while focusing on the other challenges.

The rest of the quests will require you to perform game mode specific tasks both as a Spy and a Butler. For anyone who’s played Among Us, you’ll be the Imposter when you’re a Spy and a Crewmate when you’re a Butler.

You can only complete the elimination mission when you’re playing as a Spy. Approaching Butlers and using your left mouse button will allow you to secure eliminations. You’ll need to perform three takedowns to complete the “Eliminate players in the Spy Within matches” challenge.

You’ll need to play as a Butler to do the “Complete tasks in the Spy Within matches” challenge. Completing 25 tasks will be enough to finish this quest and you can find mini-tasks all around the map. From cleaning shelves to putting boots away, there are enough tasks for every player in the game mode, meaning it shouldn’t take you that long to complete this one.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players who complete all of the quests will unlock sweet, holiday-themed rewards.