How to compete in the Silk Sonic Cup in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Icon Series is getting two new members: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The Silk Sonic duo will arrive in Fortnite on Feb. 10, but the celebrations will start earlier than that.

Epic Games is also hosting a cup three days before the skins become available in the game, giving players a chance to unlock Bruno Mars and .Paak early.

To participate in the Silk Sonic Cup in Fortnite, players will need to head to the Compete tab in the game. You’ll be able to compete in the tournament through the Compete tab, but make sure to read the rules beforehand. You’ll also need to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account since accounts without 2FA won’t be able to participate.

Scoring in the tournament will be as follows.

Placement Points Victory Royale 25 points Second 22 points Third 20 points Fourth 18 points Fifth 17 points Sixth 16 points Seventh 15 points Eighth 14 points Ninth 13 points 10th 12 points 11th 11 points 12th 10 points 13th Nine points 14th Eight points 15th Seven points 16th Six points 17th Five points 18th to 19th Four points 20th to 21st Three points 22nd to 23rd Two points 24th to 25th One point

Each elimination will also reward players with a single point. Players will need to secure the following placements in their regions to unlock Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Region Placement requirement to unlock the Silk Sonic duo Europe First to 1,250th North America East First to 625th North America West First to 250th Brazil First to 250th Asia First to 125th Oceania First to 125th Middle East First to 125th

The Silk Sonic Cup will take place on Feb. 7.