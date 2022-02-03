 How to compete in the Silk Sonic Cup in Fortnite - Dot Esports

How to compete in the Silk Sonic Cup in Fortnite

Would you catch a grenade for these skins?

Fortnite’s Icon Series is getting two new members: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. The Silk Sonic duo will arrive in Fortnite on Feb. 10, but the celebrations will start earlier than that.

Epic Games is also hosting a cup three days before the skins become available in the game, giving players a chance to unlock Bruno Mars and .Paak early.

To participate in the Silk Sonic Cup in Fortnite, players will need to head to the Compete tab in the game. You’ll be able to compete in the tournament through the Compete tab, but make sure to read the rules beforehand. You’ll also need to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) for your account since accounts without 2FA won’t be able to participate.

Scoring in the tournament will be as follows.

PlacementPoints
Victory Royale25 points
Second22 points
Third20 points
Fourth18 points
Fifth17 points
Sixth16 points
Seventh15 points
Eighth14 points
Ninth13 points
10th12 points
11th11 points
12th10 points
13thNine points
14thEight points
15thSeven points
16thSix points
17thFive points
18th to 19thFour points
20th to 21stThree points
22nd to 23rdTwo points
24th to 25thOne point

Each elimination will also reward players with a single point. Players will need to secure the following placements in their regions to unlock Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

RegionPlacement requirement to unlock the Silk Sonic duo
EuropeFirst to 1,250th
North America EastFirst to 625th
North America WestFirst to 250th
BrazilFirst to 250th
AsiaFirst to 125th
OceaniaFirst to 125th
Middle EastFirst to 125th

The Silk Sonic Cup will take place on Feb. 7.