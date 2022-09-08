Fortnite is frequently adding new challenges to the game to keep its players engaged, while also allowing for plenty of opportunities to get XP. With Epic Games adding new items all the time, remembering how to find everything can be difficult. Luckily, there are a couple of different ways that you can find the items you’re looking for, like this week’s Zero Point Fish challenge.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to catch or collect a Zero Point Fish in Fortnite.

Where to catch or collect a Zero Point Fish

To find the Zero Point Fish, you can look in different places like fishing spots or freezers outside of different gas stations and in POIs. Both ways will have a random chance of giving you a Zero Point Fish, so going through as many freezers and fishing spots will be your best bet at finding one of the fish.

If you need a fishing rod, consider looking around the borders of some of the major bodies of water, like Loot Lake or the smaller pond below Logjam Lotus. If you see a dock, it will usually have a barrel on it filled with fishing poles. Just walk around the body of water and eventually you’ll catch one of the Zero Point Fish.

Eating the fish will give you a little health and the ability to teleport short distances by hitting the jump button twice. This teleporting ability is fun to use and can be great for getting closer to enemies who are firing at you.

With the Zero Point currently leaking energy to the Reality Tree, it’s not surprising to see the fish have been affected too.