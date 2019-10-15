How to Catch a Weapon using a Fishing Rod in Fortnite Chapter Two

One of the new mechanics added into Fortnite Season Two is the strange Fishing Rod, which, as you can imagine, lets you fish.

First, before you can even try this new mechanic, though, you need to actually find a Fishing Rod, which is either a random spawning weapon or located in barrels scattered across the map near the water.

Once you find one, though, it’ll be time to go fishing for a prize unlike any other—a lot of EXP from one of the new Battle Pass challenges this week.

The challenge asks you to “Catch a Weapon using a Fishing Rod” which, as the name suggests, wants you to fish a weapon from one of the main fishpools across the map.

Once you find one, its all about hoping that luck is on your side. Fishing up a weapon and not a fish is very rare, though thankfully you only have to do it once. Just cast your line, wait for it to bob under, and reel it back and the challenge should be done and dealt with pretty swiftly.

Thankfully, it’s not a hard challenge for the first week of a new season, but we imagine harder ones will be on the way.