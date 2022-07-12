How to block pipes to build pressure and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Fortnite is a constantly evolving battle royale that has managed to keep itself fresh with new lore, mechanics, and weapons that get added with each new update. Now, Epic Games is keeping players busy this summer by enlisting them to work with The Scientist to find relics across the island. Part of that journey will mean building some pressure in the plumbing.

Here’s all you need to know about how to block the pipes to build pressure and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.

Where and how to block pipes to build pressure and attune the relic

First, you’ll need to establish a device uplink at one of the markers on your map. After that, you’ll need to head to Shuffled Shrines, where there will be a ground-level pond among the ruins. Inside that pond, there will be a few pipes that are shooting water out. They look similar to the geysers that appear in the Reality Falls biome, just much smaller.

Walk up to each smaller pipe and press the prompted button to block them and build pressure. Once you’ve done all three, head to the bigger pipe with a rock in it. Interact with that pipe to knock the stone loose, sending the relic inside flying out into the open.`Once you have it, you’ll complete that part of the quest.

Next, you’ll take the relic to a small pedestal behind the large Sanctuary statue. Once placed, the quest will be complete, and the player will earn the experience. That’s all you need to know about how to block pipes to build pressure and attune the relic in Fortnite Chapter Three, season three.