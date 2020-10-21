How to become a Shadow in Fortnite – Fortnitemares 2020 | Dot Esports

Originally a part of Fortnite: Save the World, the annual Halloween event has become a core part of the popular battle royale. It’s that time of the year again, and Epic Games let loose the horrors of Fornitemares upon players earlier today.

Like previous events, Fortnitemares also came pre-bundled with a set of unique challenges rewarding hefty chunks of XP and cosmetic items. One of these challenges requires players to become a Shadow three times. This can only be accomplished through getting knocked out since you’ll come back to life as a Shadow.

Shadows are scary beings that players turn into upon dying, and their only goal is to hunt down the living players to make them join Midas’ Army.

How to spawn as a Shadow in Fortnitemares 2020?

You don’t have to do anything special to come back to life as a Shadow. You’ll automatically respawn into the map as one after getting eliminated, and you’ll start gliding as if you were just jumping out of the Battle Bus.

If you’re too impatient to get into a gunfight, you could find a creative way to reduce your HP to zero, like throwing yourself off from heights.

All Shadows have 100 health, but they’re unable to gain any shield. They can heal off anything by eating, meaning you can even consume guns to heal up. Shadows can still use the vehicles around the map, making them even more mobile.

As long as guns go, Shadows have a rather large arsenal:

Slash: A ghastly combo swipe attack that you can use to attack other players

Dash: Pass through obstacles, gain speed briefly, turn invisible for a short time at the end of the dash

Scream: Mark nearby living players for all Shadows in range

Shadow Jump: A high, floaty leap into the air that covers long distances

Dash can also be used as a superior mobility tool if you can timely use it at the peak of your jump. Though you respawn as a Shadow once you get knocked out at first, you won’t get any second chances as a Shadow. If you die as a Shadow, that’ll be the end of your haunting days, and you’ll be escorted out to the main menu.