How to align the Three Mirrors and attune the Relic in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3

Vibin’ is the name for Fortnite’s Chapter Three, Season Three, and it’s once again bundled with various challenging quests.

In addition to the weekly and daily challenges, players have been running errands around the map to complete the Vibin’ questline. The fifth part of the quest line requires players to collect a treasure, but it’s locked behind a puzzle.

It’s a rather simple one, though, as players only need to align the Three Mirrors and attune the Relic.

How can you align the Three Mirrors and Attune the Relic in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 3?

Screengrab via Epic Games

Players will need to go to the Shuffled Shrines to align three Mirrors and attune the Relic in Fortnite. Shuffled Shrines is located between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.

Once you arrive at the Shuffled Shrines, head over to the bottom left corner of the landmark. This is where you’ll find the first mirror, next to a staircase, which you’ll need to align. The first mirror will lead you to the second one after it’s aligned correctly and you’ll be repeating this process until you get to the relic.

Pick up the relic to complete the challenge and unlock the next part of the Vibin’ quest line. Completing this challenge will also reward players with 7,000 XP.