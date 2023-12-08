Try not dying, then you won't drop it in the first place.

LEGO Fortnite’s brutal environment can be absolutely infuriating at times. Once you die, you drop all your items and your backpack on the ground, but does it disappear?

With all of LEGO Fortnite’s enemies scurrying around the various biomes, odds are you’ll drop your backpack at one point or another. But knowing when it will disappear is incredibly important, especially if you’re trekking from one side of the map to the other to find it.

Keeping all the items you’ve collected throughout your travels is essential if you want to tackle the grey beyond. Fear not, we have all the answers to your backpack-related questions right here.

What are backpacks for in LEGO Fortnite?

You’ve probably seen this before. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Backpacks hold your loot in LEGO Fortnite. Once you’ve kicked the bucket, you’ll drop a backpack on the ground, and instead of your items being scattered everywhere, they’ll be stacked neatly in your bag.

Once you’ve met your unfortunate demise, you’ll be able to see a beam of light emitting from your backpack. This will make it easier to find if you’re struggling to find it. It’ll also be marked on your map. To access your map, click up on your D-pad and scroll across, or press the Touch-Pad on your PS5 controller to access it.

How long do Backpacks stay on the ground in LEGO Fortnite?

Look for the white backpack symbol. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Backpacks stay indefinitely on the ground in LEGO Fortnite. This means you’ll be able to go and get your loot at any point in time.

Be careful if you’re going to get to your loot as the thing that killed you is likely still lurking nearby. Make sure you bring a LEGO friend with you in all your Fortnite travels.

It’s super simple and will become second nature once you get used to it. LEGO Fortnite is significantly different from the usual battle royale experience, so it will take time to get used to.