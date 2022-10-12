Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales out right now due to its ever-evolving nature. Epic Games is frequently adding and re-introducing new items into the game to change the way players experience it. The loot pool is constantly changing, with Epic recently unvaulting the Shield Bubbles for competitive and casual play.

These Bubbles work great at protecting you and your team from danger when it arises and you have no cover. Here’s all the information you need to know about how the Shield Bubble works in Fortnite.

How does the Shield Bubble work in Fortnite?

All you need to do to activate a Shield Bubble is to throw it at the ground nearby, which will spawn a large bubble around the area where it hits. This is great for protecting yourself and teammates when there is no other cover around, or when someone has the height advantage. Since the Bubble creates a shield in a 360-degree radius, you’re protected from all sides for 400 hitpoints or 30 seconds.

You can currently find the Shield Bubbles as floor and chest loot, meaning that players have the highest chance of finding them at POIs like Tilted Towers and Rave Cave. Once found, try to hold on to them until the late game to get the most use out of them. That being said, you’ll likely be able to find more by just searching around the island.

As long as you can find and throw the Shield Bubbles, that’s all you need to know about how they work in Fortnite.