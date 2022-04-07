How do you use a Disguise Kit & place weapon schematics in Synapse Station in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2?

Each Fortnite week comes bundled with new challenges. Considering how Epic Games goes above and beyond with each battle pass, more players look forward to maxing out their copy before the end of the season. Maxing out a battle pass allows players to unlock all the cosmetics on display, and completing challenges is one of the best ways to do so.

One of the Resistance quests that was introduced to Fortnite chapter three in season two, in its third week, requires players to use a Disguise Kit & place weapon schematics in Synapse Station.

If you don’t know where exactly you need to go and what to do, completing challenges can take a while. Most players try to speed run all the available challenges every week, meaning doing your research beforehand can save you some time.

How to use a Disguise Kit & place weapon schematics in Synapse Station in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

To complete this challenge, players will first need to use a disguise kit, which can be found inside a black briefcase close to Synapse Station. Despite looking like it’s in the middle of nowhere, the suitcase is quite noticeable once you get close to the location.

The weapon schematics will also be inside the briefcase, so you’ll have everything you need from your first visit. You’ll need to take the schematics between the outpost and the bus garage in Synapse Station.

Completing this challenge will reward Fortnite players with 23,000 XP.