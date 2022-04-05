How do you help the Seven reclaim The Daily Bugle in Fortnite?

Fortnite’s newest season introduced a Resistance theme that pits players against the Imagined Order.

For the last two weeks, players have explored an altered map split into different territories between the IO and the Seven. This morning’s update brought the battle to The Daily Bugle, where players are being asked to help reclaim the location.

As the first battle in this conflict, it’s easy to see why many players may be unsure what to do. When you first load into the map, you’ll notice that The Daily Bugle has a red font, with a red X near the front of the POI.

When you land at The Daily Bugle, move to the X on the map where the battle is happening. You’ll see the Seven guards from the past season fighting against the Imagined Order’s goons. Be ready for a tough fight because you’ll take on several IO guards to reclaim the territory.

After defeating the first wave, you’ll get a notification across your screen letting you know the next stage is starting. Before that, though, grab the health items and weapons that are being teleported to you through the blue portal. After that, head to the next red X where the battle is, and then do the same for the next wave.

Be careful if you approach the blimp since Huntmaster Sabre is located there, according to the YouTube channel EveryDay Fortnite.

It’s also been leaked that the blimps may crash in the coming weeks, with The Daily Bugle’s blimp possibly to be the first to go.

Upcoming Map Change:



When the Seven (blue) take back some parts of the map (red) they will take the IO's Tanks, Turrets, outposts ect.. and turn them into theirs, and they will also crash these 3 Blims to those 3 red X's 👀 pic.twitter.com/I0gg9s90Iy — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 23, 2022

Another leaker pointed to a loading screen that looked similar to The Daily Bugle but with some kind of militarized base.

As seen in the “Turning Point” loading screen, the Daily Bugle will convert into an Imagined Order base sometime soon pic.twitter.com/fJj5QxPuyL — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) March 26, 2022

Fans may only have to wait another week or two to see what happens to The Daily Bugle and if the Seven are victorious in reclaiming the territory.