How do you get free Splash Squadron Skin in Fortnite?

We heard you liked battle passes, so we created a Play Pass to go with your battle pass.

Epic Games introduces many cool skins to Fortnite throughout the regular season. Event and weekly patches can be filled with new content while giving players a chance to obtain older skins by making them available on the shop once again.

In addition to all the seasons and events, Epic can sometimes release skins as a part of collaborations. The Splash Squadron is one of these skins, and it was added to the game to celebrate Intel’s Play Pass Beta.

This isn’t the first time the Splash Squadron became available in Fortnite, though. The skin was formerly awarded to players with Intel ninth, tenth, or eleventh chips. If you’d like to claim the Splash Squadron skin this time around, you’ll need to follow the steps below.

Sign up for Intel’s Play Pass.

Download the Play Pass and set it up on your computer.

Once the installation process is done, create yourself an account.

You’ll need to let the Play Pass run in the background as you play games and complete its challenges to unlock the Splash Squadron skin in Fortnite. Intel’s Play Pass works just like a Fortnite battle pass, and players will be able to advance the higher tiers as they complete challenges.

To unlock the Splash Squadron Skin, you’ll need to reach Intel’s Play Pass’ 16th tier.

You’ll also need to connect your Intel Play Pass account with your Epic account, and the Play Pass will guide you through the process.

Apart from Fortnite skins, the Intel Game Pass also features other rewards for different games. If you see a reward you might be interested in, you can continue to use the Play Pass and unlock more tiers.