How do you fund the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2?

The Zero Point’s freedom depends on the Resistance in Fortnite Chapter three, season two. Even the Battle Bus is ready to help out wherever it can, and an armored version of the classic bus is available in the game.

Before you can get your hands on the Armored Battle Bus, you’ll need to fund it. This can be a confusing task if this will be your first time experimenting with the mechanic.

How to fund Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite

Players will need to collect gold bars and head to a funding station to fund the Armored Battle Bus in Fortnite Chapter three, season two.

You can collect gold bars while looting or pick them up from enemies after knocking them out. Once you collect a decent amount of gold bars, you can make your way to one of the funding stations.

There are multiple funding stations on the map, and the one at the Synapse Station seems to be the easiest one to get to so far. The funding station in the landmark is located just outside of the main building, and players will be able to drive the Armored Battle Bus once the funding reaches 100 percent. The Armored Battle Bus can be found in Resistance-occupied landmarks.

Having the Armored Battle Bus on your side toward the later stages of the game can be a deal-breaker, as the building mechanic is currently disabled in the game.