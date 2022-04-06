Where do you hit different targets with a sniper from at least 75 meters away in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2?

Fortnite’s newest season introduced a new Resistance theme and some weapons that many fans haven’t seen in a while. This week’s update, v20.10, has added new challenges and unvaulted a popular weapon: the Heavy Sniper Rifle. With it comes some new Resistance challenges to help the Seven stand up to the Imagined Order.

One of these challenges invites the player to try out the new sniper rifle by hitting three different targets over 75 meters away. Players are asked to brush up on their sniper abilities to better help the Resistance in the coming weeks. As the Resistance ramps up its assault, they will likely ask the player to do more combat training.

Players can find the Heavy Sniper Rifle or the regular Sniper Rifle as ground loot or from the different chests in the game. Once you find a rifle, you need to look for the targets that are located at three different locations on the map. You can find sets of three targets at The Daily Bugle, north of Chonker’s Speedway, and south of Logjam Lumberyard.

Get to an elevated position a reasonable distance away from the targets, but not so far that you can’t see them through the scope. Make sure you have enough ammo because it’s easy to miss at a distance. Once you’ve hit all three targets, you’ll get a notification and a voice message.

The hardest part of the challenge can be finding a sniper rifle, so places with high loot density should be your first stop, like The Daily Bugle or Condo Canyon.