Here’s why Fortnite servers are not responding during Metallica update (v30.10)

Fortnite’s regular updates provide fresh content for players, but the server downtime can lead to some frustration. If you’ve logged on this morning to see that servers are not responding, it can be annoying.

Throughout each season, Fortnite has a few updates to alter the content already added or provide new experiences, with the mid-season update regularly used to introduce new content to LEGO Fortnite or Fortnite Festival.

But to play that content, you’ll need the servers to respond. We’ve explained what’s happening with the servers and why an error message appears during the Metallica update.

Why are Fortnite servers not responding during Metallica update?

The band is here. Image via Epic Games

Fortnite’s servers have been taken offline while the Metallica update (v30.10) deploys. So don’t worry if you’re having the “servers not responding error,” as this is to be expected during the downtime.

You can’t play Fortnite during the downtime, but you may be able to download the update to your device before the servers are back up, which is the best way to ensure you’re ready to jump into all of the new content.

The Fortnite servers were taken offline at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/9am BST/6pm AEST, and matchmaking was disabled a few minutes prior.

When will the Fortnite servers be back up?

No official time has been stated for the return of the Fortnite servers, but downtime usually lasts about three to four hours, so we expect Fortnite servers to be online at 4am PT/6am CT/7am ET/12pm BST/9pm AEST—though it could be longer.

The best way to keep track of the status of the Fortnite servers is using the official Epic Games website. But because that is updated manually, you may find social media is quicker as players will usually post on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit once the servers have returned.

When the servers return, there will be plenty of new content to enjoy in Fortnite, including changes to battle royale, a new season in Fortnite Festival, a fresh update in LEGO Fortnite, and new quests.

