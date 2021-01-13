Here are the patch notes for Fortnite update v15.20 | Dot Esports

With the holidays and New Year finally out of the way, Epic Games is back with another exciting Fortnite update.

The giant two-gigabyte patch, which is scheduled to hit the live servers later today, offers a new (and powerful) Lever Action shotgun, an Exotic set of deadly pistols, and more.

Here's everything to look forward to in Fortnite v15.20.

Lever Action shotgun

Image via Lucas7yoshi

Introduced in v15.20, the new Lever Action shotgun packs a real punch. One well-aimed blast is more than enough to drop even the heartiest of foes

The shotgun will be available in regular loot drops scattered across the island and will be making its debut later today

New Exotic: Hop Rock Dualies

A new Exotic-class weapon, the Hop Rock Duelies, is making its way to Fortnite in the game's latest patch. Pick this bad boy up and shred through your enemies in duel-wielding, bouncing style

To coincide with the new weapon, the reduced price offer for Exotics has been extended for the foreseeable future. Visit characters on the island and trade in your bars for Exotics, or collect them in one single match

Something stirs in Stealthy Stronghold

With strong hints leading towards the secret battle pass outfit, a mysterious creature has left behind a series of sinister clues in the Stealthy Stronghold. Who it is and what it wants remains to be seen

Nevertheless, the ever-reliant Agent Jonesy is on the case has brought in a few extra hunters to deal with the threat that looms in v15.20

Pre-Edit options: Redux