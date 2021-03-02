Here are the challenges for weeks 14 and 15 of Fortnite chapter 2, season 5 | Dot Esports

More challenges are coming the way of Fortnite players to help them unlock more battle pass tiers before the season wraps up. Leaks reportedly revealing the challenges of weeks 14 and 15 were shared earlier today.

These challenges reward XP upon completion. The epic quests reward 40,000 XP, while legendary quests can offer 55,000 XP or 22,000 XP. Although most of them are pretty straightforward, others might be more complicated to complete. Here are the challenges that reportedly leaked for both next weeks of season five.

Week 14 quests

Epic quests

Collect cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Earn bars to hire a character (150)

Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)

Drive vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Drive vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

Legendary quests

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (1,000)

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (2,000)

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (3,000)

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (4,000)

Damage opponents at greater than 50 meters away (5,000)

Week 15 quests

Epic quests

Distance traveled through sand (500)

Spend five seconds within 20 meters of enemies while sand tunneling (5)

Spend bars (500)

Purchase item from a character (1)

Upgrade a weapon (1)

Get intel from a character (1)

Hire a character (1)

Legendary quests

Duel characters (5)

Duel characters (10)

Duel characters (15)

Duel characters (20)

Duel characters (25)

Since season five is approaching its end on March 15, according to Fortnite's official website, most players might already have completed all battle pass' tiers. But for those who have yet to finish claiming their rewards, these are among the last challenges that will be available to get some battle pass XP.