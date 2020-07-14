Here are Reverse2k's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Going reverse can be the right approach sometimes.

Malachi “Reverse2k” Greiner is a streamer and professional Fortnite player from North America.

Though he was a frequent competitor in Fortnite through weekly Cash Cups and Skirmish events, Reverse2k rose in popularity when he qualified for the Solo’s leg of the Fortnite World Cup in 2019. He was also Ninja’s duo partner for the World Cup, but the two failed to qualify for the main event.

Reverse2k only placed 90th and took home a $50,000 check in return. While his performance during the event was underwhelming compared to the standard he had set, it was only a source of motivation for the young talent, and he was back to grinding Fortnite two weeks after the tournament.

If you’re looking to play as well as Reverse2k, then trying out his settings can be a great start. Once you get familiar with his inputs and style, you’ll better understand his thought process once you tune into him streaming on Twitch.

Here are Reverse2k’s Fortnite settings.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Reverse2k’s mouse settings

DPI 800 X-Axis Sensitivity 11.2 percent Y-Axis Sensitivity 9.5 percent Scope Sensitivity 29.4 percent Polling Rate 1000 Hz Targeting Sensitivity 22.3 percent [Logitech G403 Hero Gaming Mouse]

Reverse2k’s keybinds

Wall F Floor Mouse Button 5 Stairs Mouse Button 4 Roof Z Trap X Use E Crouch Left Ctrl Inventory Q Map Tab Reload / Rotate R Building Edit C Confirm Edit on Release Off Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 6 [Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard]

Reverse2k’s video settings

Battle royale games tend to be resource-hungry, and you’ll need to keep your frames high when land in a crowded point of interest.

Reverse2k prefers keeping most of his settings at their minimum values to ensure the smoothest gameplay experience at all times. He makes an exception for his View Distance and Anti-Aliasing settings, however. Keeping his View Distance at Epic allows him to spot loot and llamas better from a distance, while anti-aliasing helps to smooth jagged textures.