Here are Lachlan's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

When it comes to the biggest gaming stars on the planet, the conversation has to include Lachlan.
The Australian YouTuber boasts over 13 million subscribers, and rightfully so. His Fortnite skills are insane, and he’s incredibly entertaining and charming to boot.
During one of Fortnite’s live events, The Device, Lachlan had nearly one million viewers. His popularity is skyrocketing, so it should come as no surprise if players want to play just like him.
Luckily, Lachlan has shared his Fortnite settings before, and we’ve compiled them below. It might not get you 13 million subscribers overnight, but it could help you nab some Victory Royales.
Check out these keybinds, graphics settings, and mouse settings to play just like Lachlan.
Lachlan’s Fortnite keybinds
|Use
|Left Shift
|Jump
|Space Bar
|Reload/Rotate
|R
|Sprint
|Default
|Crouch
|Left Ctrl
|Harvesting Tool
|1
|Weapon Slot 1
|2
|Weapon Slot 2
|3
|Weapon Slot 3
|4
|Weapon Slot 4
|5
|Weapon Slot 5
|X
|Building Slot 1 (Wall)
|Mouse Button 4
|Building Slot 2 (Floor)
|F
|Building Slot 3 (Stairs)
|Mouse Button 5
|Building Slot 4 (Roof)
|Q
|Trap
|T
|Building Edit
|E
|Inventory
|Left Alt
|Map
|M
Lachlan’s Fortnite graphics settings
|Window Mode:
|Fullscreen
|Resolution:
|1920×1080 16:9
|Frame rate limit:
|240 FPS
|Brightness
|100%
|User Interface Contrast
|1x
|Color Blind Mode
|Off
|Color Blind Strength
|0
|3D Resolution:
|100%
|View Distance:
|Epic
|Shadows:
|Off
|Anti-Aliasing:
|Off
|Textures:
|Low
|Effects:
|Low
|Post Processing:
|Low
|Vsync:
|Off
|Motion Blur:
|Off
|Show FPS:
|On
|Allow Multithreaded Rendering:
|On
|HUD Scale
|100%
Lachlan’s Fortnite mouse settings
|Mouse Sensitivity X:
|7%
|Mouse Sensitivity Y:
|7%
|Mouse Targeting Sensitivity:
|55%
|Mouse Scope Sensitivity:
|55%
|Mouse DPI:
|800
|Polling rate
|1000 Hz