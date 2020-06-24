Here are Lachlan's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

When it comes to the biggest gaming stars on the planet, the conversation has to include Lachlan.

The Australian YouTuber boasts over 13 million subscribers, and rightfully so. His Fortnite skills are insane, and he’s incredibly entertaining and charming to boot.

During one of Fortnite’s live events, The Device, Lachlan had nearly one million viewers. His popularity is skyrocketing, so it should come as no surprise if players want to play just like him.

Luckily, Lachlan has shared his Fortnite settings before, and we’ve compiled them below. It might not get you 13 million subscribers overnight, but it could help you nab some Victory Royales.

Check out these keybinds, graphics settings, and mouse settings to play just like Lachlan.

Lachlan’s Fortnite keybinds

Use Left Shift Jump Space Bar Reload/Rotate R Sprint Default Crouch Left Ctrl Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 2 Weapon Slot 2 3 Weapon Slot 3 4 Weapon Slot 4 5 Weapon Slot 5 X Building Slot 1 (Wall) Mouse Button 4 Building Slot 2 (Floor) F Building Slot 3 (Stairs) Mouse Button 5 Building Slot 4 (Roof) Q Trap T Building Edit E Inventory Left Alt Map M

Lachlan’s Fortnite graphics settings

Window Mode: Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080 16:9 Frame rate limit: 240 FPS Brightness 100% User Interface Contrast 1x Color Blind Mode Off Color Blind Strength 0 3D Resolution: 100% View Distance: Epic Shadows: Off Anti-Aliasing: Off Textures: Low Effects: Low Post Processing: Low Vsync: Off Motion Blur: Off Show FPS: On Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On HUD Scale 100%

Lachlan’s Fortnite mouse settings