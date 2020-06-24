 Here are Lachlan's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Here's how to play like Australia's biggest Fortnite star.

Image via @LachlanYT

When it comes to the biggest gaming stars on the planet, the conversation has to include Lachlan.

The Australian YouTuber boasts over 13 million subscribers, and rightfully so. His Fortnite skills are insane, and he’s incredibly entertaining and charming to boot.

During one of Fortnite’s live events, The Device, Lachlan had nearly one million viewers. His popularity is skyrocketing, so it should come as no surprise if players want to play just like him.

Luckily, Lachlan has shared his Fortnite settings before, and we’ve compiled them below. It might not get you 13 million subscribers overnight, but it could help you nab some Victory Royales.

Check out these keybinds, graphics settings, and mouse settings to play just like Lachlan.

Lachlan’s Fortnite keybinds

UseLeft Shift
JumpSpace Bar
Reload/RotateR
SprintDefault
CrouchLeft Ctrl
Harvesting Tool1
Weapon Slot 12
Weapon Slot 23
Weapon Slot 34
Weapon Slot 45
Weapon Slot 5X
Building Slot 1 (Wall)Mouse Button 4
Building Slot 2 (Floor)F
Building Slot 3 (Stairs)Mouse Button 5
Building Slot 4 (Roof)Q
TrapT
Building EditE
InventoryLeft Alt
MapM

Lachlan’s Fortnite graphics settings

Window Mode:Fullscreen
Resolution:1920×1080 16:9
Frame rate limit:240 FPS
Brightness100%
User Interface Contrast1x
Color Blind ModeOff
Color Blind Strength0
3D Resolution:100%
View Distance:Epic
Shadows:Off
Anti-Aliasing:Off
Textures:Low
Effects:Low
Post Processing:Low
Vsync:Off
Motion Blur:Off
Show FPS:On
Allow Multithreaded Rendering:On
HUD Scale100%

Lachlan’s Fortnite mouse settings

Mouse Sensitivity X:7%
Mouse Sensitivity Y:7%
Mouse Targeting Sensitivity:55%
Mouse Scope Sensitivity:55%
Mouse DPI:800
Polling rate1000 Hz