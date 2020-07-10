 Here are Hamlinz's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

Here are Hamlinz’s Fortnite settings

Here's how to hype it up like Ham.

Screengrab via Hamlinz/Instagram

TSM is one of the biggest names in all of gaming. So when the organization picked up a Fortnite squad, everyone knew it was full of stars. Hamlinz stands out among Fortnite streamers for a variety of reasons, only one of which is his in-game skills.

The Fortnite stud is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch and one of the funniest content creators in the business. His streams and videos are always good for a fun time.

He boasts over one million followers on Twitter, Instagram, and 1.3 million subs on YouTube, so it’s hard to blame anyone who would want to use his settings to try to play like him.

Here are Hamlinz’s Fortnite settings.

Hamlinz Fortnite keybinds

UseE
JumpSpacebar
Reload/RotateR
CrouchC
SprintDefault
Repair/UpgradeH
Harvesting Tool1
Weapon Slot 14
Weapon Slot 2Z
Weapon Slot 3X
Weapon Slot 42
Weapon Slot 53
Switch QuickbarQ
Building Slot 1 (Wall)F
Building Slot 2 (Floor)Mouse Button 5
Building Slot 3 (Stairs)Mouse Button 4
Building Slot 4 (Roof)Q
Trap5
Building EditG
Building ResetRight Click
InventoryTab
MapM

Hamlinz Fortnite game settings

Mouse Sensitivity X10%
Mouse Sensitivity Y10%
ADS Sens65%
Scope Sensitivity70%
Mouse DPI400
Polling Rate1000 Hz

Hamlinz Fortnite video settings

Window ModeFullscreen
Resolution1920×1080 16:9
Frame rate limitUnlimited
Brightness100%
User Interface Contrast1x
Color Blind ModeDeuteranope
Color Blind Strength10
3D Resolution100%
View DistanceEpic
ShadowsOff
Anti-AliasingOff
TexturesLow
EffectsLow
Post ProcessingLow
VsyncOff
Motion BlurOff
Show FPSOn
Multithreaded RenderingOn
HUD Scale100%