Here are Hamlinz's Fortnite settings | Dot Esports

TSM is one of the biggest names in all of gaming. So when the organization picked up a Fortnite squad, everyone knew it was full of stars. Hamlinz stands out among Fortnite streamers for a variety of reasons, only one of which is his in-game skills.

The Fortnite stud is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch and one of the funniest content creators in the business. His streams and videos are always good for a fun time.

He boasts over one million followers on Twitter, Instagram, and 1.3 million subs on YouTube, so it’s hard to blame anyone who would want to use his settings to try to play like him.

Here are Hamlinz’s Fortnite settings.

Hamlinz Fortnite keybinds

Use E Jump Spacebar Reload/Rotate R Crouch C Sprint Default Repair/Upgrade H Harvesting Tool 1 Weapon Slot 1 4 Weapon Slot 2 Z Weapon Slot 3 X Weapon Slot 4 2 Weapon Slot 5 3 Switch Quickbar Q Building Slot 1 (Wall) F Building Slot 2 (Floor) Mouse Button 5 Building Slot 3 (Stairs) Mouse Button 4 Building Slot 4 (Roof) Q Trap 5 Building Edit G Building Reset Right Click Inventory Tab Map M

Hamlinz Fortnite game settings

Mouse Sensitivity X 10% Mouse Sensitivity Y 10% ADS Sens 65% Scope Sensitivity 70% Mouse DPI 400 Polling Rate 1000 Hz

Hamlinz Fortnite video settings