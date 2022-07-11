Here are all the players who qualified for the Fortnite C3S3 FNCS Finals

Fortnite‘s competitive scene has helped many of the best players show off their skills and earn a share of a large cash prize. The Fortnite Champion Series is the culmination of the best players from each season of the game. Now Chapter Three, season three qualifiers are underway and players are showing their skill.

Here are all the current qualifier winners of FNCS Chapter Three, season three. These teams will advance directly to the Finals.

Everyone who qualified for the Fortnite C3S3 FNCS Finals

Day one

EU

Falcon Tayson 7 and Falcon Oogway – 201 points Trulex 381 and TT9 Chico – 187 points GXR Queasy and Tundra Joesdog – 175 points Centric Merstach and GXR Malibuca – 169 points OVA Cheatiin and GripeyRelyi – 166 points

NA-East

CEO Kwantibuca and Pxlarized – 186 points Ajerss and KNG Khanada – 169 points DIG Mero1 and SEN Bugha – 161 points 33 FV and FaZe Dogonbench – 161 points Elite Death 17 and Frogonbench DB – 152 points

NA-West

Kewl! and Yumi34 – 173 points

Crow Keto and MERK RVSSO – 153 points

33 KADENOX and 33 Chris – 146 points

33 GET MOGGED and MOOSE. – 145 points

Trap 07 and Cesar le gana – 143 points

Oceania

alextaz1k and EpikBaily – 201 points PumpkinHD. and APOLOXSMURDA – 194 points Repulse Anon 7 – 신비로운MG – 188 points GLM Oatley and GLM suns – 173 points PWR aleccnada and PWR worthynada – 162 points

Asia

Vall8.- and UW Michael. – 211 points ALBA ざごう and merem 7 – 178 points GW Rainy and GW_Albedo – 169 points Peterpan. and Ehre Backho – 149 points ALBA LODSTK and ALBA RiaM 乡 – 132 points

Brazil

nuti 22 and 33S manocaki – 241 points fazer 카나 and faze ssj – 232 points Force ネ and UCV Bad Mystt – 224 points rynm. and kurtz 악마 – 201 points h4wwk veiga zzz and poz slw ヱ – 174 points

Middle East

Bravado A7mdRqx and KINGS Escdark – 204 points UnitMAAAAAAAN and GHC P5EK SOUND – 185 points KINGS El Patrón and Njbyぁ- 149 points Falcon Speedyy and 7manッ – 146 points LND A7med and PEKGL – 137 points

After the FNCS qualifiers are the semifinals, which will be held from July 21 to 24. That will consist of three different sessions that group players together based on their position on the leaderboard.

The FNCS finals will take place after Epic Games summer break from Aug. 12 to 14. There are multiple ways that players can be crowned a champion this year. A team can end the competition early with a Match Point by winning three Victory Royales and earning 475 total points. The second way for a player to become a champion is to have the most points after 12 matches.

In the next month, many more players will fight for the top spot on the leaderboard and a share of the $3 million prize.