Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational

Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.
These competitors will come from all around the world to Raleigh, North Carolina to prove who’s worthy of a share of the $1 million prize pool. The list of the competitors and the regions they’ll be coming from are as follows.
Europe
- GUILD Hen 75 and FOKUS Vortex
- Tundra Veno and GXR Queasy
- WAVE VADEAL and WAVE JannisZ
- AST Th0masHD and trippernn
- Falcon TaySon and chapix
- BL Settyz 8 and BL Kami
- Rezon Ay and aqua 42
- tundra pinquk and Guild Anas
- WAVE NOAHREYLIӜ. and Not_BadSnipR
- BL MrSavage and apeks IDrop 7
- Mikson and Exeed artor
- GXR Malibuca and Merstach
- bifrost klown._. and Falcon Refsgaard
- WAVE Juu and stompy 78 W
- Jоefn and zAndy
- Grolzz and siko rifty 33
- Lootboy Belusi and Lootboy Hijoe
- CPHF PabloWingu and CPHF Swag
- Robbabkebab and Wox
- trulex 381 and TT9 Chico
NA East
- dig mero and SEN Bugha
- Spayde ち and CHIMPERATIE
- smіte and Larson .
- Peterbot ち and Jamper
- cold and cented -_-
- Acorn and FS Edgey
- Cuhmmandment and C9 Avery
- PaMstou and Fatch
- DIG Duke and NRG Clix
NA West
- favs3x and TSM Snacky3x
- 2AM Parz and Rays
- TSM Reet and EpikWhale
- ManCity Hellfire and Falconer
- FLu bacca and FS on1
- PSG TNA KEWL and PSG TNA Yumi
Brazil
- FaZe k1NG ㇺ and EdRoadToGlory
- KBR and xeat
- Phzin 愛 and kitoz
- reтake and nov1ce 7
Asia
- ALBA Zagou281 and ALBA merem 魅
- alice and gw wickesy_.
- CRuna3x and cr pepo ay лол
Middle East
- Bravado FKS and Falcon Spy
- Falcon Andilex and GHC Rapit
- CubeX Khanada ち and LND Bleed
Oceania
- basil and jace 21
- PSG TNA Muz and PWR looter
- alex and Baily
Each of these players will arrive in North Carolina in the next few weeks as they prepare to give it their all during the 2022 FNCS Invitational.