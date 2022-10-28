Here are all the players competing in the 2022 FNCS Invitational

The best competitors this year will battle it out on the island in two weeks.

Fortnite remains one of the most popular live-service games to this day, largely due to the competitive scene. Players from around the world compete with one another to prove who’s the best in each region. Now, the best competitors from across the globe have been invited to compete in the 2022 FNCS Invitational—and Epic Games has finally announced their usernames.

These competitors will come from all around the world to Raleigh, North Carolina to prove who’s worthy of a share of the $1 million prize pool. The list of the competitors and the regions they’ll be coming from are as follows.

Europe

GUILD Hen 75 and FOKUS Vortex

Tundra Veno and GXR Queasy

WAVE VADEAL and WAVE JannisZ

AST Th0masHD and trippernn

Falcon TaySon and chapix

BL Settyz 8 and BL Kami

Rezon Ay and aqua 42

tundra pinquk and Guild Anas

WAVE NOAHREYLIӜ. and Not_BadSnipR

BL MrSavage and apeks IDrop 7

Mikson and Exeed artor

GXR Malibuca and Merstach

bifrost klown._. and Falcon Refsgaard

WAVE Juu and stompy 78 W

Jоefn and zAndy

Grolzz and siko rifty 33

Lootboy Belusi and Lootboy Hijoe

CPHF PabloWingu and CPHF Swag

Robbabkebab and Wox

trulex 381 and TT9 Chico

NA East

dig mero and SEN Bugha

Spayde ち and CHIMPERATIE

smіte and Larson .

Peterbot ち and Jamper

cold and cented -_-

Acorn and FS Edgey

Cuhmmandment and C9 Avery

PaMstou and Fatch

DIG Duke and NRG Clix

NA West

favs3x and TSM Snacky3x

2AM Parz and Rays

TSM Reet and EpikWhale

ManCity Hellfire and Falconer

FLu bacca and FS on1

PSG TNA KEWL and PSG TNA Yumi

Brazil

FaZe k1NG ㇺ and EdRoadToGlory

KBR and xeat

Phzin 愛 and kitoz

reтake and nov1ce 7

Asia

ALBA Zagou281 and ALBA merem 魅

alice and gw wickesy_.

CRuna3x and cr pepo ay лол

Middle East

Bravado FKS and Falcon Spy

Falcon Andilex and GHC Rapit

CubeX Khanada ち and LND Bleed

Oceania

basil and jace 21

PSG TNA Muz and PWR looter

alex and Baily

Each of these players will arrive in North Carolina in the next few weeks as they prepare to give it their all during the 2022 FNCS Invitational.