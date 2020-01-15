Here are all the leaked items from Fortnite’s v11.40 update

One of Fortnite’s most reliable data miners, Lucas7Yoshi, showed off a ton of new cosmetics earlier today that are supposedly coming soon.

Data miners are able to dig through in-game files after a new update, like today’s v11.40 update, to find potential leaks for new items, weapons, and cosmetics.

Data miners weren’t able to find exact prices for the items, but here are the typical prices per rarity:

Uncommon: 800 to 1,000 V-Bucks

Rare: 1,000 to 1,200 V-Bucks

Epic: 1,200 to 1,500 V-Bucks

Legendary: 2,000 V-Bucks

Here are all of the leaked Fortnite cosmetics from today’s v11.40 update, courtesy of Lucas7Yoshi.

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

Image via Lucas7Yoshi

The v11.40 leaked cosmetics are expected to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop throughout the next few weeks.