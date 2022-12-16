Here are all the challenges and rewards in Fortnite’s My Hero Academia collab

My Hero Academia is one of the hottest anime from the last few years and now it’s landing in one of the most popular games right now, Fortnite.

This new collaboration is going to include four new skins from the MHA anime alongside some challenges that will test players’ abilities as professional heroes. Those able to complete these objectives will earn unique cosmetic awards not in the Item Shop.

These objectives are meant to show off the new features of the collab while also allowing players to earn rewards, even if they can’t pay for them. Here are all the challenges and rewards players can expect from the My Hero Academia collab in Fortnite.

All Fortnite My Hero Academia challenges

Image via Epic Games

The challenges have been leaked ahead of the release and look like they will be unlocked over two weeks, which is how long the event lasts. Some of the quests reportedly include rewards, and completing four and eight quests will also provide a cosmetic each.

The four quests that reward the players for completing special event activities with cosmetics include:

Complete four My Hero Academia quests — Deku’s Glove emoticon

Complete eight My Hero Academia quests — U.A. Cape back bling

Secure rescue points on the Hero Training Gym island (6917-7775-5190) — PLUS ULTRA spray

Assist in eliminating five opponents on the Hero Training Gym island (6917-7775-5190) — Deku Spray

The rest of the challenges provide the player with 20,000 battle pass XP for completing them and build up toward the goals above. These quests were also leaked ahead of time, and may include the following:

Week one

Acquire Deku’s Smash

Damage opponents for 500 with explosives

Spend 20 seconds airborne using the Shockwave Hammer

Rescue six training dummies in the water

Eliminate four opponents

Claim three named locations

Week two

Eliminate an opponent while standing in snow or on ice

Destroy 10 structures with fire

Emote within 25 meters of an opponent

Sprint 1000 meters while under the effect of Slap consumable

Visit three different named locations

Restore 300 health or shields

Deal 100 damage to opponents using Deku’s Smash

Players who are able to complete all of these quests will earn at least 260,000 battle pass experience, which is enough for 3.25 battle pass levels in addition to the cosmetic rewards players will get for beating all of them.

Some of these Fortnite quests take advantage of the new weapon, Deku’s Smash, which can be found across the island, as well as in the new All Might-themed supply drops. It harnesses the power of One for All, dealing devastating damage in whatever direction the player aims.