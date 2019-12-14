Here are all Star Wars challenges and rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2

After a stunning climax to the recent Star Wars event, Epic Games has launched a new set of challenges that Fortnite fans can complete to win free Star Wars cosmetics.

There are five challenges in total, each with three different stages. By completing all stage one, two, and three challenges, players can unlock one of three different cosmetics to use at their leisure.

Screengrab via Fortnite

Completing all of stage one’s challenges gets you a First Order Banner to add to your profile. Stage two challenges get you a First Order Back Bling item, and lastly, completing all of stage three challenges get you the Jedi Training emote.

Here are all the challenges you will need to do to unlock them all:

Deal damage with a lightsaber

Raise your banner to capture TIE fighter crash sites (1)

Block damage with a lightsaber (50)

First Order Stormtrooper eliminations with a lightsaber or from beyond 100

Deal damage with a First Order Blaster Rifle to opponents or First Order Stormtroopers (200)

The challenges remain the same, but the amount of damage or times you need to do them as you progress to each stage increases.