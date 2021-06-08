Here are all the milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season seven went live today, June 8. And with the new season, players can get new milestones to achieve in the game. If you’re looking to grind extra XP, milestones and XP Coins are your best options.
Milestones are the rebranded version of the Punch Cards that were available during Chapter Two, season four, and they serve the same purpose. If you complete certain in-game actions a specific number of times, you’ll receive a notification letting you know you’ve achieved a milestone.
If you purchase the battle pass, milestones can help you level up to get to tier 100 and get the Rick Sanchez skin from the Ricky and Morty series. This season, Epic Games implemented a new dynamic battle pass system that allows players to claim the rewards in any order they choose.
Most of the time, you can easily complete most of these milestones without even noticing. But some are very specific, such as damaging vehicles with a player inside or igniting structures with fire. You can’t track what the milestones are and how you’re doing in each one of them in-game, unfortunately.
Here are all of the milestones in Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven.
|Milestone
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Tier 4
|Tier 5
|Assist Teammates with Eliminates
|5
|20
|50
|100
|250
|Catch Fish
|3
|15
|50
|125
|250
|Collect Animal Bones
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Collect Gold
|1000
|2500
|5000
|10000
|25000
|Collect Meat
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Collect Nuts and Bolts
|25
|50
|500
|1000
|2500
|Complete Bounties
|5
|25
|50
|75
|100
|Complete Common Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Complete Epic Quests
|5
|10
|25
|50
|75
|Complete Legendary Quests
|3
|10
|20
|40
|60
|Complete Rare Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Complete Uncommon Quests
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Craft Weapons
|10
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Deal Damage From Above
|1000
|5000
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Damage Opponents
|5000
|25000
|75000
|150000
|500000
|Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside
|250
|1000
|5000
|10000
|20000
|Destroy Shrubs
|25
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Destroy Stones
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Destroy Trees
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Distance Traveled on Foot
|25000
|75000
|150000
|350000
|500000
|Don Creature Disguises
|3
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Eliminations From 150m or More
|3
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Eliminations With an Assault Rifle
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons
|5
|25
|100
|250
|500
|Eliminations With Explosives
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Head Shot Eliminations
|3
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Eliminations With Pistols
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Players Eliminated
|5
|25
|100
|250
|500
|Eliminations With Shotguns
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With SMGs
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Eliminations With Sniper Rifles
|3
|10
|25
|75
|150
|Distance Traveled Gliding
|1000
|2500
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Harpoon Eliminations
|1
|3
|10
|25
|50
|Harvest Stone
|2500
|10000
|25000
|100000
|250000
|Hit Weakpoints
|100
|1000
|2500
|10000
|20000
|Hunt Animals
|10
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|Ignite Opponents With Fire
|3
|10
|25
|50
|75
|Ignite Structures With Fire
|25
|50
|100
|200
|500
|Consume Apples
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Consume Bananas
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Use Campfires
|3
|15
|50
|100
|150
|Consume Foraged Items
|10
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Consume Mushrooms
|10
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Melee Eliminations
|5
|25
|50
|75
|100
|Sofas, Beds, or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe
|25
|50
|100
|250
|500
|Melee Damage to Structures
|500
|2500
|10000
|25000
|50000
|Mod Vehicles
|1
|3
|10
|25
|50
|Place Top 10
|10
|25
|100
|200
|300
|Reboot Teammates
|2
|5
|10
|25
|50
|Revive Teammates
|5
|25
|50
|100
|250
|Search Ammo Boxes
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Search Chests
|50
|250
|500
|1000
|2500
|Search Ice Machines
|5
|25
|75
|150
|300
|Search Supply Drops
|5
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Shakedown Opponents
|5
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Spend Gold Bars
|1000
|2500
|5000
|25000
|100000
|Distance Travelled While Swimming
|1000
|2500
|5000
|10000
|25000
|Tame Animals
|5
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Thank the Bus Driver
|10
|25
|50
|100
|200
|Upgrade Weapons
|5
|10
|25
|50
|100
|Use Bandages and Medkits
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Use Shield Potions
|25
|100
|250
|500
|1000
|Use Fishing Spots
|5
|15
|75
|150
|300
|Player Structures Destroyed While in a Vehicle
|3
|25
|75
|150
|300
|Distance Traveled While in a Vehicle
|5000
|25000
|75000
|150000
|500000