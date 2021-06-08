 Here are all the milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

They can help you get to tier 100 in the battle pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season seven went live today, June 8. And with the new season, players can get new milestones to achieve in the game. If you’re looking to grind extra XP, milestones and XP Coins are your best options.

Milestones are the rebranded version of the Punch Cards that were available during Chapter Two, season four, and they serve the same purpose. If you complete certain in-game actions a specific number of times, you’ll receive a notification letting you know you’ve achieved a milestone.

If you purchase the battle pass, milestones can help you level up to get to tier 100 and get the Rick Sanchez skin from the Ricky and Morty series. This season, Epic Games implemented a new dynamic battle pass system that allows players to claim the rewards in any order they choose.

Most of the time, you can easily complete most of these milestones without even noticing. But some are very specific, such as damaging vehicles with a player inside or igniting structures with fire. You can’t track what the milestones are and how you’re doing in each one of them in-game, unfortunately.

Here are all of the milestones in Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven.

MilestoneTier 1Tier 2Tier 3Tier 4Tier 5
Assist Teammates with Eliminates52050100250
Catch Fish31550125250
Collect Animal Bones255050010002500
Collect Gold1000250050001000025000
Collect Meat255050010002500
Collect Nuts and Bolts255050010002500
Complete Bounties5255075100
Complete Common Quests102550100250
Complete Epic Quests510255075
Complete Legendary Quests310204060
Complete Rare Quests102550100200
Complete Uncommon Quests102550100250
Craft Weapons1050100250500
Deal Damage From Above10005000100002500050000
Damage Opponents50002500075000150000500000
Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside250100050001000020000
Destroy Shrubs2550100250500
Destroy Stones251002505001000
Destroy Trees10025050010002500
Distance Traveled on Foot2500075000150000350000500000
Don Creature Disguises32550100200
Eliminations From 150m or More3102550100
Eliminations With an Assault Rifle3102575150
Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons525100250500
Eliminations With Explosives3102575150
Head Shot Eliminations32550100200
Eliminations With Pistols3102575150
Players Eliminated525100250500
Eliminations With Shotguns3102575150
Eliminations With SMGs3102575150
Eliminations With Sniper Rifles3102575150
Distance Traveled Gliding10002500100002500050000
Harpoon Eliminations13102550
Harvest Stone25001000025000100000250000
Hit Weakpoints100100025001000020000
Hunt Animals10502505001000
Ignite Opponents With Fire310255075
Ignite Structures With Fire2550100200500
Consume Apples102550100250
Consume Bananas102550100250
Use Campfires31550100150
Consume Foraged Items1050100250500
Consume Mushrooms102550100250
Melee Eliminations5255075100
Sofas, Beds, or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe2550100250500
Melee Damage to Structures5002500100002500050000
Mod Vehicles13102550
Place Top 101025100200300
Reboot Teammates25102550
Revive Teammates52550100250
Search Ammo Boxes5025050010002500
Search Chests5025050010002500
Search Ice Machines52575150300
Search Supply Drops5102550100
Shakedown Opponents52550100200
Spend Gold Bars10002500500025000100000
Distance Travelled While Swimming1000250050001000025000
Tame Animals52550100200
Thank the Bus Driver102550100200
Upgrade Weapons5102550100
Use Bandages and Medkits251002505001000
Use Shield Potions251002505001000
Use Fishing Spots51575150300
Player Structures Destroyed While in a Vehicle32575150300
Distance Traveled While in a Vehicle50002500075000150000500000