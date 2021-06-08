Here are all the milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7 | Dot Esports

They can help you get to tier 100 in the battle pass.

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season seven went live today, June 8. And with the new season, players can get new milestones to achieve in the game. If you’re looking to grind extra XP, milestones and XP Coins are your best options.

Milestones are the rebranded version of the Punch Cards that were available during Chapter Two, season four, and they serve the same purpose. If you complete certain in-game actions a specific number of times, you’ll receive a notification letting you know you’ve achieved a milestone.

If you purchase the battle pass, milestones can help you level up to get to tier 100 and get the Rick Sanchez skin from the Ricky and Morty series. This season, Epic Games implemented a new dynamic battle pass system that allows players to claim the rewards in any order they choose.

Most of the time, you can easily complete most of these milestones without even noticing. But some are very specific, such as damaging vehicles with a player inside or igniting structures with fire. You can’t track what the milestones are and how you’re doing in each one of them in-game, unfortunately.

Here are all of the milestones in Fortnite Chapter Two, season seven.