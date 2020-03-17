Helicopters, new Spy Games LTM are coming to Fortnite today with the 12.20 update

Epic Games’ Fortnite might have gone Top Secret with Chapter 2: Season 2, but the incoming presence of helicopters was not a secret they bothered keeping. Patch 12.20 introduces the new flying vehicle to the battle royale, a new Limited Time Mode named Spy Games, and various bugfixes.

The ‘Choppa’

Players who noticed the presence of helipads on the new map rightly suspected the presence of the accompanying vehicle.

The Choppa will carry your whole squad, which makes it an easy way to move your team around to search out undiscovered locations and score some loot before other teams get there. The helicopter will only be available in core modes for now.

This isn’t Fortnite‘s first foray with flying vehicles. The X-4 Stormwing, or simply Plane, was a controversial addition to the game, almost rivaling the B.R.U.T.E. mechs. It was one of the fastest and most mobile vehicles in the game, along with a powerful mounted machine gun. It took Epic about three months before the vehicle was vaulted.

Hopefully, the devs have managed to learn from the X-4 Stormwing and scale the Choppa more effectively this time.

The Spy Games

A new LTM has made its way to the battle royale. In keeping with the secret agent theme of the season, deck out in your finest secret agent outfit and enter the Operation: Dropzone.

There’s a new Tech system in place that allows players to change up their style of play by unlocking perks. Along with new Gadgets, use your tools wisely to gain a leg up on your enemies or just something that befits your technique.

A special set of challenges will also drop with the event, with 80,000 experience for each task the player completes.

Bug fixes

No update would be complete without a few bug fixes. Thanks to Epic’s Trello Board for community issues, we can see the hotfixes and quality-of-life updates the developers have put into the game.

The 12.20 patch is live now all platforms.