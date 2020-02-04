Harley Quinn-themed skin, event reportedly coming to Fortnite Thursday

Epic Games is once again diving into the movie promotion business by adding a Harley Quinn-themed event to Fortnite for the upcoming movie Birds of Prey, according to well-known data miner ShiinaBR.
Epic will be releasing a skin to promote the movie around 6pm CT on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to ShiinaBR. There will also reportedly be an in-game challenge that will allow players to unlock a second style to the outfit. Two custom pickaxes will be sold in the Item Shop as well, likely Quinn’s iconic carnival-style mallet, according to ShiinaBR.
The promotion for Birds of Prey, which releases on Friday, Feb. 7, is an expansion of previous partnerships that Epic has done with other movie makers to promote films like the most recent Avengers movies as well as Star Wars.
This isn’t the first time Harley Quinn has made a seemingly random appearance in a video game, either. When Suicide Squad came out in 2018, PUBG teamed up with the movie makers to promote the film by making special Harley Quinn and Joker skins for the battle royale.
ShiinaBR said that while the information given to him by sources could be factually incorrect, the source hasn’t provided bad information about Fortnite leaks before.
The Birds of Prey promotion also represents a partnership by Epic with an R-rated movie. In the past, movies like Star Wars and Avengers that were promoted in Fortnite were only rated PG-13. The advertising could potentially come across as problematic to parents of Fortnite’s younger demographic.