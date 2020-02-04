Harley Quinn-themed skin, event reportedly coming to Fortnite Thursday

Epic Games is once again diving into the movie promotion business by adding a Harley Quinn-themed event to Fortnite for the upcoming movie Birds of Prey, according to well-known data miner ShiinaBR.

Epic will be releasing a skin to promote the movie around 6pm CT on Thursday, Feb. 6, according to ShiinaBR. There will also reportedly be an in-game challenge that will allow players to unlock a second style to the outfit. Two custom pickaxes will be sold in the Item Shop as well, likely Quinn’s iconic carnival-style mallet, according to ShiinaBR.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter A source that has provided me with correct information about Fortnite in the past has told me information about the upcoming Harley Quinn outfit: – Release: February 6 at 7pm ET – There will be Challenges that unlock another style – Two Pickaxes will be sold in the Item Shop

The promotion for Birds of Prey, which releases on Friday, Feb. 7, is an expansion of previous partnerships that Epic has done with other movie makers to promote films like the most recent Avengers movies as well as Star Wars.

This isn’t the first time Harley Quinn has made a seemingly random appearance in a video game, either. When Suicide Squad came out in 2018, PUBG teamed up with the movie makers to promote the film by making special Harley Quinn and Joker skins for the battle royale.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt. I can not fully prove the accuracy of this information myself, but this same source has only provided me with 100% correct information in the past, so I’ll fully trust them with the information they gave me for this outfit.

ShiinaBR said that while the information given to him by sources could be factually incorrect, the source hasn’t provided bad information about Fortnite leaks before.

The Birds of Prey promotion also represents a partnership by Epic with an R-rated movie. In the past, movies like Star Wars and Avengers that were promoted in Fortnite were only rated PG-13. The advertising could potentially come across as problematic to parents of Fortnite’s younger demographic.