Harley Quinn Fortnite set confirmed

Fortnite fans will finally be able to get their hands on the Harley Quinn skin set, Epic Games announced in a blog post today.

Players will be able to pick up the Harley Quinn bundle in the Item Shop starting on Feb. 7. It will include the Harley Quinn skin, as well as the Harley Hitter and Punchline pickaxes.

Image via Epic Games

If you don’t have any V-Bucks to purchase the set, don’t worry. There will be challenges available for players to transform the character from Lil Monster XoXo Harley to Always Fantabulous Harley.

Here are the challenges to unlock Always Fantabulous Harley:

Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10.

Hit weak points.

Deal damage using pickaxes.

The Harley Quinn set will be available until Feb. 17, so make sure you pick it up before it goes away.