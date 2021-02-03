Guild Esports signs top-ranked EU Fortnite player, TaySon | Dot Esports

While other organizations have walked away from the competitive Fortnite scene, Guild Esports is expanding its roster by bringing in the top-ranked European player, Tai “TaySon” Starčič, the team announced today.

The 16-year-old Slovenian national is the current back-to-back winner of the Fortnite Champion Series, with wins in solo and trios. In total, TaySon has earned more than $200,000 across 28 different Fortnite events.

TAYSONNNNNNN! The 2x, back-to-back #FNCS champ has arrived 🤯



Welcome to the undisputed king of EU Fortnite @TaysonFN!



Our crystal ball says it’s time to turn that 2X into the 3X 🔮👊#GuildTaySon #GuildGang pic.twitter.com/BsV1fL5IDp — Guild (@guildesports) February 3, 2021

Known for his consistent, high-level play in big events, TaySon ranked as the single best performer in the 2019-20 FNCS. He took that title over other top players like Benjyfishy, MrSavage, and Wolfiez throughout the season.

“I’m really proud of how far I’ve come and to be ranked as the number one player in Europe - now I’m ready to take the next step with Guild,” TaySon said. “I’m determined to make myself into an even better player with the help and support of my new team, and bring home trophies for Guild. You’ll be seeing us take over the league tables again soon, so you better keep watching.”

TaySon joins Nikolaj "Flikk” Frøslev, Henrik “Hen” Mclean, and Anas El-Abd on the Guild roster that continues to top the EU team rankings after the existing trio managed to win January’s Cash Cup.

“2020 was a landmark year for Guild Esports and Fortnite, with our talented roster dominating the competition to make us the current number one Fortnite team in the EU,” Guild’s director of esports Grant Rousseau said. “Signing TaySon shows that we have no plans to slow down in 2021 - we’re ready to take things to another level and cement our position as the Fortnite team to beat. We’re the squad to watch out for this year, and we’re ready for our rivals to try to catch us.”

TaySon’s first event with Guild will be the upcoming FNCS qualifiers, which begin on Feb. 5.