Good Smile reveals Fortnite's Raven Nendoroid | Dot Esports

In need of some spooky cuteness or have a spare spot for Fortnite memorabilia? The newest figure in the Nendoroid line might be of service.

Raven, a skin available in both Save the World and battle royale, is now available in an adorable package to adorn your shelf.

From the popular game Fortnite comes a Nendoroid inspired by the Raven outfit! The Iron Beak Pickaxe and Burst SMG are both included for creating action-packed poses!



Preorder: https://t.co/ewA9lgSYcW

Raven isn’t exactly known for being the most expressive of characters, only coming with one faceplate. There’s a robust set of equipment to play with, however, like the Iron Cage back bling, Iron Beak pickaxe, and a Burst SMG depending on whether you want him to be building or shooting.

The Nevermore is the fourth figure in Nendoroid’s line of Fortnite figures, following Cuddle Team Leader, Skull Trooper, and Beef Boss. If you’re holding out for your favorite skin, Good Smile is set to reveal even more figures as part of its ongoing collaboration with the battle royale.

The Nendoroid is available for $55.99, with pre-orders open till Oct. 14. The figure is set to begin shipping February 2021.