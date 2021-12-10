Gears of Wars’ Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz available now in Fortnite

There are also a handful of new quests to complete.

Fortnite introduced its latest two skins to the game as part of a collaboration with the massively popular Xbox series Gears of War. Taken from Gears 5, both Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz are available to play as in Fortnite.

The two outfits are available now via the in-game store as part of the Delta-One set for 2,000 V-Bucks or separately for 1,500. Included in the set are the Marcus Fenix and Kate Diaz skins.

A legendary hero of the Pendulum and Locust Wars and an Outsider turned Soldier with a mysterious past have arrived.



Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz come to the Island! Read about their Cosmetic Set and in-game quests where you can earn various rewards.



Like previous game collaborations, a console-exclusive variant of Fenix is available. To gain this, you’ll have to play a match on Xbox Series X / S after purchasing the new outfit. This look is simply a recolor of the standard skin in matte black.

There are plenty of other accessories available as part of this latest collaboration. Along with the Marcus Fenix outfit, you will get the Sonic Resonator Back Bling. With Kait Diaz, the Reyna’s Pendant Back Bling.

Other accessories available for purchase include Breaker Mace Pickaxe, Thumper Pickaxe, Butcher Cleaver Pickaxe, and the Skiff Glider.

There are also new quests to complete that will score you some free in-game loot. These include the following:

Collect Three COG Tags

Crouch Behind Barrier

Damage Opponent with Melee Attack

Do Shotgun Damage to an Opponent

Collect Thrashball Memorabilia

These new skins have just gone live today, however, they won’t be available in the store forever so if you plan on adding them to your collection make sure you don’t wait too long or you’ll have to wait for them to come back into rotation once again.