Fortnite’s Winterfest is seemingly locking holiday gifts behind quests in 2023

The best part of Fortnite’s Winterfest is entering the cozy cabin and unwrapping all the gifts waiting for you under the Christmas tree. But it seems this is all going away for Christmas 2023, as the cabin is reportedly being replaced with quests.

According to leaks on X, formerly Twitter, posted by HYPEX on Dec. 7, Fortnite’s Winterfest won’t feature the iconic cabin this year. Instead, players will be able to obtain their free rewards by completing daily gift quests. This is a big blow to the beloved event as the cabin and gifts were always considered the core of Winterfest. Players will still receive gifts, but it looks like the best Christmas vibes aren’t coming to town this year.

No more cozy fireplace for you. Image via Epic Games

The community is devastated by the news. “The cabin is literally the most exciting thing about Winterfest,” one player wrote, followed by a sad emoji. “Christmas is officially canceled,” wrote another, and I have to agree. The Winterfest cabin paired with Fortnite’s Christmas lobby music was iconic when playing over the holidays.

The fact that I have to do something to get my gifts apart from launching the game is also slightly discouraging. With the cabin gone, Epic has to make something equally atmospheric while keeping things simple for players to get their gifts with little effort. I don’t want to have to kill a boss to get a Winterfest reward when I previously just needed to visit an in-game menu.

I’d imagine the quests will work like in any other event or season. Every day a new quest will unlock and players will have to complete it to get their reward, or wait until the end of the event to do all of them in one go. Regardless of what you decide to do, this system sounds like a significant downgrade to our favorite Fortnite Winterfest.