Fortnite's v17.30 update introduces the Grab-itron, Slurpy Swamp Scramble, and a new LTM | Dot Esports

Epic has released Fortnite v17.30, which adds a new Grab-itron weapon and changes up the Slurpy Swamp section of the map.

Epic Games released Fortnite update 17.30 earlier today. While the patch itself didn’t add a large amount of content, it did change up one section of the map and even introduced a new weapon to the game.

As per the norm with these new Fortnite updates, 17.30 brought a new weapon to the game in the form of the Grab-itron. This weapon allows players to pick up select items located around the map and then throw them.

The weapon itself can be found in both standard chests and IO chests. Unlike the Plasma Cannon that was added to the game last week, the Grab-itron can’t be crafted using Alien Nanites.

In addition, Slurpy Swamp is now in the process of being abducted, meaning there’s a giant tractor beam above the point of interest. Epic said the area will slowly be abducted in chunks throughout the week, so the area might be different every single day that players drop into it.

Epic also previewed a new LTM coming to the game in a few days. Titled Team Brawl, this new fast-paced team mode will give players a shortened experience, restricting the play-space to one POI, allowing respawns, removing skydiving, and capping out at 60 eliminations.

This new mode won’t be available straight away. Instead, it’ll be enabled in-game on Aug. 5.

Finally, Epic added some new bug fixes and balance changes with 17.30. Both the Pulse Rifle and the Heavy Assault Rifle now deal more damage, while the latter also has a reduced rate of fire and increased accuracy.

Update 17.30 should be available to download right now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The full patch notes can be found below.

Balance changes

IO R&D has paid off: the Pulse Rifle now does more damage when aiming down sights.

The Heavy Assault Rifle now deals increased damage, has a slightly reduced fire rate, and for the first few shots, has a higher accuracy than before.

Major bug fixes

Fixed an issue with Fortnite’s “3D Headphones” option on PlayStation 5 in which stereo sounds wouldn’t spatialize, resulting in the stereo sounds being 2D. (This would especially impact close-range gunfire.) Please note: In order for the “3D Headphones” option in Fortnite to take effect, 3D audio must be enabled in your PlayStation 5’s system settings. (Settings > Sound > Audio Output > Enable 3D Audio).

Fixed an issue involving vehicle radios not playing at times when trying to turn them on.

Fixed an issue involving vehicles driving erratically, caused by the player in control being in a Prop state. Vehicles can no longer be interacted with if the player is in a Prop state.

Miscellaneous