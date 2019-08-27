Fortnite’s v10.20 patch notes are now live

The third downloadable Fortnite update since the launch of season X went live today.

The last two updates brought back Retail Row and turned Tilted Towers into a Western town. This week, another location has been added—but it’s not what you think.

Here are the patch notes for the latest Fortnite update.

Fortnite x Mayhem

A Borderlands x Fortnite crossover is now live in the game. It includes Borderlands-themed cosmetics, challenges, and even an all-new location on the map based on Pandora from the game.

Shield Bubble

Rare item

Found from Floor Loot, Chests, Supply Drops, and Vending Machines.

It lasts for 30 seconds.

Creates a large bubble that blocks projectiles and explosives. However, players can still run through it. Projectiles and explosives can be fired from inside the bubble but cannot go outside of it. The bubble’s emitter has 400 HP. Destroying it deactivates the bubble.



B.R.U.T.E. mech changes

The B.R.U.T.E.’s map icon will remain visible to all players after players board one. The icon will follow the vehicle as it moves.

This is to increase awareness of a B.R.U.T.E.’s presence and location to all players in the match.

Vaulted items

Storm Flip

Drum Gun

Storm Scout Sniper Rifle

Pandora location

At the oasis near Paradise Palms, a Rift Beacon has created the Pandora Rift Zone. Part of the Fortnite X Mayhem collab. This Rift Zone highly resembles the planet Pandora. But it’s more than just a model. Even the rules of the planet apply. While at the Rift Zone, players will begin to generate Shield after four seconds of not taking damage. Pandora will be available until Sept. 10.



Fortnite’s v10.20 update will require some downtime for server maintenance, and as a result, players should expect to wait up to two hours before being able to log in. The wait is usually way shorter, however.

Once the downtime has ended and players have downloaded the update, all of the new additions will be available to play around with.

The patch notes include many more bug fixes and gameplay additions. You can view the full notes on Epic’s website.