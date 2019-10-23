Fortnite’s The End event reportedly watched by over 7 million people

More than seven million people tuned in to Fortnite’s season X The End in-game event, according to IGN.

This number reportedly indicates the amount of viewers who watched The End on Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube.

Twitch set a “peak concurrent record on a single game category with 1.7 million concurrent views,” according to IGN. Twitter told IGN that it was the “most viewed gaming event on Twitter” as well, which is pretty big considering it was just millions of people staring at a black screen with a small swirling circle for most of the time.

Fortnite went down after The End and nobody could play the battle royale game for a few days. Fans were able to play a mini-game, though, by inputting the Konami Code at the main menu.

But when the black screen eventually disappear, fans were greeted with Fortnite Chapter Two, ushering in a new season of content that completely changed the game as we knew it.