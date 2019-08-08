Fortnite’s secret Battle Stars are returning in the next update

Secret Fortnite Battle Stars are hidden so well in season X that Epic Games seems to have forgotten about them. But the company didn’t and it’s been confirmed that they’re coming back next week after Epic pushes live the next update during the week of Aug. 12.

Community coordinator EmptyTux confirmed the return of these stars in a Reddit post. They wrote that the one from last week’s limited-time challenges, B.R.U.T.E. Squad, is unavailable at the moment, but that players who have collected the set’s loading screen have all season to collect it when it goes live.

“We have identified a fix for this issue,” EmptyTux said. “Week one and week two Battle Stars are EXTRA hidden and will be showing up with our next release.”

At first, it seemed that Epic wouldn’t add secret Battle Stars to season X. These were generally tied to weekly Battle Pass challenges, which have been converted into themed Missions that are unlocked every week. Instead of Epic adding them to these Missions, it’s put the secret Battle Stars in the new limited-time challenges that replaced daily challenges from previous seasons.

These secret Battle Stars give players a free Battle Pass tier when they’re collected. If Epic adds them for every weekly set of limited-time challenges, that means players can grab a total of 10 free tiers throughout season X. The only requirement is that they finish enough challenges in every set to unlock its corresponding loading screen.

The next Fortnite update should come between Aug. 13 and 15 if Epic maintains its usual update release schedule.