Fortnite’s second Resident Evil collab launches tonight, according to leaks

Peely is the only mutant these characters have to worry about.

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales, thanks in no small part to the number of famous characters from other IPs it has brought into the game.

Resident Evil is already in Fortnite with the addition of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Now, according to a leaked Item Shop tab, it’s believed Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield will be joining tonight.

According to data miners, one of the newly added Item Shop tabs for tonight’s update includes a reference to Raccoon City—a clear reference to the original Resident Evil games, featuring Kennedy and Redfield. This has led many to believe the two are now on their way after previously being leaked as part of the Resident Evil and Fortnite collab.

🛒 #Fortnite Shop Tabs Tonight:



• (x1)

• Daily (x1)

• Featured (x3)

• Lucky Offers (x3)

• The Kid LAROI (x2)

• Horizon Zero Dawn (x1)

• Raccoon City Survivors (x1) — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2023

This will likely be a big hit among Resident Evil and Fortnite fans alike, as Leon Kennedy has been a favorite of the series since he was first introduced. This will also allow players to complete the brother-sister duo, the Redfields, where they can live happily together despite what might have happened in the most recent game.

One data miner seems to claim one or both of the skins will have 32 different styles, which may mean there are a number of things to customize on these characters.

Hotfixed Strings:



Set_01 -> Raccoon City Survivors



Raccoon City Survivors Bundle



32 Country Styles! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 16, 2023

Given it’s an entire tab in the Item Shop, it’s likely players will be able to buy individual cosmetics as well as the entire bundle. It will also likely be discounted by a couple of hundred V-Bucks, as most new bundles are when they’re introduced.