Fortnite’s Rustlord joins Battle Breakers

Epic Games’ Battle Breakers has officially welcomed another Fortnite character into the tactical RPG.

Rustlord is now available in Battle Breakers. The official Fortnite Twitter account announced today that Battle Breakers players can pick him up through the Hero Store.

Fortnite on Twitter Lord of the scrap heap 💥 Rustlord is dropping into @BattleBreakers. Grab him in the #BattleBreakers Hero Store now!

A post on the BattleBreakers subreddit from a month ago first hinted that Rustlord would be joining the game when fans found him in the monster pit.

r/BattleBreakers – More Fortnite Characters on the Way! I am sure many people have already seen this, but Rust Lord is in the monster pit. His icon is already viewable, even, however, he is inaccessible as of yet. I have seen a few people mention him, however, I haven’t seen anyone mention the Piñata Pet!

Then, two days ago, another player posted a screengrab of Rustlord’s character card with its description, rarity, and how to get it.

I found rust lord This Community is officially supported by Epic Games. – Your kingdom was at peace when without warning monsters from space attacked! Smashing deep into the ground they trapped the world, and its heroes, in technomagic crystal. Now its up to you to assemble the ultimate team of super warriors and take back your planet – one break at a time!

Fans are still waiting for Battle Breakers skins to arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop, however. Battle Breakers can be played on PC or mobile.