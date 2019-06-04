Fortnite’s Revolver gets buffed while vaulted

The Revolver in Fortnite: Battle Royale got an increase in its fire rate while vaulted, players have found.



The gun has been away from the standard game modes since season five patch v5.40, but it remains available in Creative and Playground. Players found that in season nine, its fire rate increased from 0.9 to 1.2, and its reload time has also gone down to 2.0 instead of 2.2 in the Rare variant.

Epic Games buffing a weapon like the Revolver could mean that it’s coming back to the game’s default modes soon. The only limited-time game mode it’s available in is Wild West, which is rarely part of the LTMs rotation, so there’s no apparent reason to change its stats if it’s staying restricted to that mode. That’s why players expect the Revolver to return to Fortnite’s default playlists.



The Revolver is a pistol that comes in Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants. It deals 54/57/60 damage to players and structures according to its rarity, and it has first-shot accuracy. If it’s added to Fortnite again, it could replace one of the pistols currently available, which are the standard Pistol, the Hand Cannon, the Dual Pistols, the Suppressed Pistol, and the Flint-Knock. It’s unlikely that Epic will leave six pistols available.



This small adjustment in the Revolver’s fire rate has increased its damage per second in 33 percent. Players have recorded a video of its new fire rate, and it’s clearly higher in comparison to its pre-buff version.



Epic has yet to confirm if the Revolver is being unvaulted anytime soon.