Fortnite’s Paradise season update will be ‘larger than normal’

Fortnite is getting ready to release its yearly fall season, and the hype surrounding it is real.

Epic has done a pretty good job of keeping a tight lid on any details about the new season, but it appears that fans will have a lot to look forward to. The Fortnite Status Twitter account has said that Sunday’s update will be “larger than normal for all platforms.”

This could mean a lot of things, but it points to more content than ever being added to the game than past season updates. Little else could be taking up all the space in the season’s update if not a bunch of new content for players to sink their teeth into. With this new season having an ominous threat in the Chrome and the Fortnitemares event, it’s looking like a big one for sure.

v22.00 releases on Sunday, September 18 with downtime beginning at 2 AM ET. We'll provide another update when maintenance has concluded.



Please note patch sizes will be larger than normal for all platforms. pic.twitter.com/1ZxeWb2PuD — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 16, 2022

The marketing for the new update has been fairly strong, with Epic randomly dropping three new teasers as ads on TikTok earlier this week and a new virtual billboard in Times Square. Each of these ads shows somewhere being taken over by this new Chrome liquid that apparently comes from some kind of organic source.

While we don’t know much about the next season, other teasers have pointed to some of the potential inclusions in the battle pass like Spider-Gwen, a new version of the Paradigm, and an emo cat named Goth Meowscles.

With the update’s downtime set to begin around 1am CT, it’s likely that players will be able to see what’s new on the map in the few hours that follow the downtime. Because the update is going to be bigger, it might take longer for Epic to get everything in place.