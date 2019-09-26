Fortnite’s P-1000 challenge pack is now available for purchase

There is a new challenge pack now available for purchase in Fortnite, and it looks to be one of the most popular pack among fans to date. The P-1000 challenge pack includes cosmetics and challenges that total to 1,500 V-Bucks in rewards.

Purchasing the pack will instantly grant players with the P-1000 cosmetic outfit and the Peely Pulse emote. The emote is exclusive to wearers of the outfit, as it is specifically designed for use with the skin. On top of the instant rewards, players will be given challenges with rewards of up to 1,500 v-bucks.

The leaked skin, as well as the emote, can be viewed below.

Use Code Trimix | Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter NEW Encrypted “Peely Mech Emote” with the Encrypted Peely Mech Skin! Part of the P-1000’s Challenge Pack! Credit: @official_trimix https://t.co/4gkcsZG7sf

The challenges and rewards for the pack are somewhat basic, requiring players to complete third-party objectives from limited-time missions.

P-1000 Challenges

Challenge Reward Complete limited-time mission objectives (1) 100 V-Bucks Complete limited-time mission objectives (3) 200 V-Bucks Complete limited-time mission objectives (5) 300 V-Bucks Complete limited-time mission objectives (7) 400 V-Bucks Complete limited-time mission objectives (9) 500 V-Bucks

The pack is having a 24-hour rollout as the clock hits midnight on Sept. 27 worldwide. The pack costs $14.99 and can be purchased from the PlayStation Store, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store and all other platform-specific storefronts.

With challenge packs, there is usually a release delay for some stores, with PlayStation mostly being the first to make the pack available for purchase. The length of time the P-1000 challenge pack will be available is unknown, but most packs have lasted up to two weeks in the store.