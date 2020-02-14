Fortnite’s new reactive Candyman skin is horrifying

Epic Games might be running out of ideas for Fortnite skins.

The developer has been pumping out new skins at an insane rate over the past two years and it should be commended. But Epic’s newest addition to the store is an abomination.

It’s not bad enough that the 1,500 V-Buck Candyman skin is an amalgamation of Valentine’s Day candy boxes strung together to create a horrific Frankenstein’s monster of consumerism incarnate, but it’s also reactive.

In the video above posted on Reddit, you can see that with each kill, his candy box head spins around and will face you with his dead, suggestive glare. It’s like a scene out of The Exorcist: Valentine’s Day Massacre.

“Did you remember to buy your crush some chocolates and a card?” We can almost hear him taunting us as he spins around and stares into our soul with all of the warmth of a Frosty Flights takeoff.

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be about love. Do yourself a favor, love yourself and your wallet and save some cash this weekend—both on branded chocolates and this bone-chilling skin.