Fortnite’s new player count feature proves it’s not such a ‘dead game’ after all

The gaming industry is currently in a weird period that it’s not used to where some of the most popular games are the ones that were started five years to a decade ago. Many on Twitter have been in the comments of prominent Fortnite tweets, calling it a “dead game” due to it being nearly six years since it was released. Now, Epic has pushed a new player count that proves that was merely a myth.

According to the current player count in the game from the top 10 or so levels, Epic’s player count is over one million. This is at 4pm CT on a Wednesday afternoon when many people in regions in America and around the world are still at work, school, or sleeping. Epic says that the reason for the update is to find better experiences, but it can’t be disappointed with getting to show off player counts.

Some of the top islands add up to quite a large number, according to content creators like HYPEX, with some of the highest current counts in levels being:

Battle Royale: 355.66k

355.66k Zero Build – Battle Royale: 272.54k

272.54k Top 10 Creative maps: ~150k

~150k Arena modes: 55k

55k Save the World: 18.21k

18.21k Creative Island: 16.98k

16.98k Team Rumble: 8.89k

8.89k Party Royale: 5.73k

5.73k Solid Gold: 4.03k

These are the numbers from Epic’s game modes and don’t even consider the likely tens to hundreds of creative maps with hundreds to thousands of players. This is a true testament to Fortnite‘s continued success, with the core Battle Royale still being the most popular in the game. That being said, the one-year-old Zero Build is catching up.

It will be interesting to see how the traffic picks up during the weekend or other major events when players log on in large groups.