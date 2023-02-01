Fortnite’s Dragon Ball Adventure island is still crashing and causing progress loss

On Jan. 31, the second Dragon Ball event hit Fortnite’s island, bringing back the Kamehameha, Nimbus Cloud, and Dragon Ball Adventure Island. But players weren’t even enjoying the wonders of Dragon Ball Adventure Island for a full day when they learned the hard way it’s prone to crashing and destroying their progress.

After players excitedly equipped their Dragon Ball-themed skins, got their Saiyan mood on, and successfully entered the Dragon Ball Adventure Island code, there was no force in the universe that would stop them from completing challenges and getting their own Gohan Beast Spray. But technical issues ensued and the large majority of the Fortnite community was left disappointed as they were repeatedly kicked from the Dragon Ball-themed island and lost all of their progress.

I've received multiple reports in DMs that there is a chance for the Dragon Ball Adventure Island creative map to crash, causing players to lose progress towards unlocking the Orange Piccolo Spray and even locking some players out of earning it at all. pic.twitter.com/LAjDwP5gfM — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 31, 2023

Epic Games acknowledged this problem the same day and announced the devs are investigating the issue and will provide an update when they have more info on what exactly is causing the repeated crashes and the Network Connection Lost error.

We're aware that some players in the Dragon Ball Adventure Island may experience a Network Connection Lost error.



We're investigating this and will provide an update when we have more info. pic.twitter.com/1jCpOjX2gn — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 31, 2023

Dragon Ball Adventure Island is a true delight as it’s a Dragon Ball-themed playground for all fans that can pay a visit to iconic places like Goku’s House, Kami’s Palace, the Room of Spirit & Time, and Beerus’ Planet. To enter this island, use the island code–5642-8525-5429 or access it from the Discover screen.